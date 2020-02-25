Recently I had the opportunity to co-teach a class on urban technology which focused on ways to improve and democratize city planning, optimize city functions such as refuse cleanup and holistically engage residents in all realms of government. One student case study featured the neighborhood communication platform known as Nextdoor that is used by many communities to share information on garage sales, missing pets and local events. While the tech at first seems benign and even helpful, anyone engaged on Nextdoor knows that many posts include racial profiling, public shaming, bullying and the downright intentional dissemination of misinformation. It was an interesting and lively discussion with the students. Are these platforms a help or a harm?
Racial profiling on Nextdoor and other social media sites is an enormous problem. Nextdoor features a “crime and safety” category that has become a magnet for comments that target community members of color. To their credit, Nextdoor has engaged in diversity training for their staff and updated their community posting guidelines in an attempt to eliminate insensitive comments or intentionally targeted postings. These efforts have been positively recognized by organizations such as 100 Black Men of Oakland, but many critics including Neighbors for Racial Justice are not satisfied with the results. One look on Nextdoor suggests that more work is needed in this area.
A quick perusal of the Nextdoor rules confirms the continued problem of bullying and public shaming as the platform acknowledges, “The heart and soul of Nextdoor are the helpful conversations that happen between neighbors. When conversations turn disagreeable, everyone on Nextdoor suffers.” Neighbors engage in public shaming around pet waste, traffic observations and life’s small irritants. The result tends to be an anxiety-provoking compulsion to monitor Nextdoor for infractions and hurtful discourse between neighbors who would in a face-to-face situation be cordial and polite when resolving disagreements. The prescribed management for this problem is that posts can be tagged and removed, but often the harm is already done.
With regard to civic engagement, users often post about a specific problem or question and then ask why don’t the police, public works, parks and recreation (you name the department), do something about this. Most users do not realize that city staff have no portal from which to view the conversations, legitimate complaints or problems that people report. Per the Nextdoor guidelines, staff can only post civic related information like a one-way mirror. Most city and school district staff would like to resolve the problem or clear up the misinformation but, without access to see the comments, they have to rely on the City Council or other community members to screenshot and share the concern.
To most thoughtfully engage in social platforms, users should always post with caution and read with an eye toward skepticism. Most importantly, these portals should be fact checked against confirmed data from city websites, newsletters and direct emails to city council, school boards and staff. If residents are seeking to be notified of important dates, civic decisions and updates, subscribing directly to the sponsored newsletter is best. Checking the city website is also where residents can find data on project costs, timelines, agendas, policy and other important civic initiatives. There is also extensive factual information that can be found in the local independent news sources.
Transparency and access are two important ways that government can work better for the people. Modern technology is transforming our daily world, reducing in-person social networking and policing our everyday lives. The result is a community where neighbors often resort to cyber communication rather than a knock on the door or a jaunt down to city hall. The anonymity and depersonalization of cyber communications are open invitations for racial inequities, social miscues, bullying and dissemination of fake news. As the 2020 election rolls around, we will begin to see the willful use of social media platforms to spread misinformation and target individuals. It is our responsibility to use these resources thoughtfully, always questioning — is this kind, is this socially just, is this correct, can I find a more reliable source?
Nextdoor is a useful social media platform that can provide valuable input to help guide public policy decision making. Social media resources create transparency and democratize access to government when used thoughtfully with the community understanding the limitations around posting and comments. Working collaboratively with tech and media to enhance government responsiveness resonates with most in our community. For better or worse, we are the epicenter of this evolving movement, so let’s work together to use these platforms responsibly for a robust and fair future that includes everyone.
Donna Colson is a member of the Burlingame City Council. She is founding advisor for the Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership at the Haas Business School, at the University of California, Berkeley.
