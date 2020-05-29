A generation ago, we three had the extraordinary experience of serving a church in San Francisco’s Castro District that was hard hit by an epidemic. We experienced firsthand the short- and long-term effects of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on a particular community, the LGBTQ community. There are some similarities to what we have been going through here in San Mateo County with COVID-19.
In the first wave of HIV/AIDS, people called it “Gay Related Infectious Disease,” or GRID. It was nearly always a terminal disease, and people died painful deaths. There was a lot of fear and not a lot of knowledge about how it was spread. And perhaps most painfully, many religious people pronounced that this was divine punishment for homosexuality, and that people deserved this illness, that we had brought it upon ourselves. During those years we often felt that people just didn’t care if we were dying of AIDS because it didn’t affect them. We were invisible.
Because of the prejudice and scapegoating we saw we are particularly alert to the ways that COVID-19 is affecting black and Latinx communities, even here in the Bay Area. We note with alarm the increase of anti-Asian rhetoric and violence ignited by the president who has called the disease a “Chinese virus.” All of this is ridiculous from a public health standpoint and we urge all of us to stand in solidarity with one another. To paraphrase Dr. King, if this disease affects any of us it affects all of us.
This pandemic does affect all of us and COVID-19 brings into sharp relief society’s bias and inequities. This is as true for LBGTQ+ people in San Mateo County as anywhere else. Sometimes living in the largely accepting environment of San Mateo County we can feel invisible as LGBT people.
Young people who are not out to their parents or whose parents are overtly disapproving, are now living without the direct respite of friends who care. Those who are judged as gender variant — who need social services like the food banks and shelters, are at risk of abuse and even violence in every line, and so sometimes go without, because remaining hidden is the cost of help. Women make less than men, and for lesbian households this impact is doubled. The elderly avoid senior centers or attend while staying in the closet. They depend on friends they can no longer visit. Many elderly lack the tech skills to be online.
We don’t know how this pandemic will turn out. But, if you are LGBTQ in San Mateo County, know that there are many who care, even if you feel invisible.
So let’s start today making the invisible visible. June is Pride Month for LGBTQ people. Redwood City, San Mateo and Half Moon Bay have already agreed to fly rainbow pride flags at the city halls. The LGBTQ Commissioners of San Mateo County have asked every community to do so. Last year, Foster City issued its first pride proclamation. Regardless of what the cities individually decide, will those of you reading this who are part of a faith community ask your house of worship to fly a rainbow flag in June in celebration of diversity and as a way of extending welcome?
We made it through the epidemic decades ago, and we will make it though this one. In that spirit, we offer you a spiritual truth that sustained us then and is helping us still, “Love is Stronger than Death.” As Christian ministers we believe that we will once again see the people we love but no longer see. We still hear them say to us, sometimes in a whisper, “Don’t Give Up! You are stronger than you think!” And we know that if we all stick together in solidarity we will live through this pandemic to a better, stronger, more unified, more equitable, resilient society.
The Rev. Terri Echelbarger is founder and pastor of Many Journeys Metropolitan Community Church in San Mateo and an LGBT commissioner. The Rev. Dr. Penny Nixon is senior minister at the Congregational Church of San Mateo. The Rev. Elder Jim Mitulski is interim pastor of Island United Church of Christ in Foster City. If you are an LGBTQ person in San Mateo who needs a friendly connection, mental health help or crisis assistance, the best contact is the San Mateo Pride Center. It can be reached at sanmateopride.org or (650) 591-0133.
Covid 19 does not discriminate based on your race and/or sexual identity. Those in our community who say it does are dividing us instead of bringing us together. June is not Gay Pride month for those who are not part of the LBGQT community and the rest of us will use this month to think of all Americans as one group of people. That is the real Christian message these people fail to realize. We are all in this together, no one is more special or less special - stop the divisive language regarding race and sexual identity when it comes to this virus.
