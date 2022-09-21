Stella Zeng

Stella Zeng

The U.S. population is growing older, and that is especially apparent in our local community. According to California Department of Finance population projections, San Mateo County will grow by more than 150,000 residents 65 and older by 2050. As the population increases, their needs increase as well, specifically those related to housing, transportation, social isolation, mental and physical health, and employment. Unfortunately, the pandemic only intensified barriers to health, well-being and economic vitality, particularly for those in under-served communities. This is where Peninsula Family Service steps in.

The PFS Older Adult programs are designed to help people stay connected to their communities, neighbors and passions. Understanding the importance of providing emotional support, wraparound services and helping older adults build community, PFS programs promote health, mobility, independence and reduced rates of illness and injury, as well as ensure aging members of our community live better, together.

