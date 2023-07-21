I wish for the peace and calm the San Mateo noise regulations promise: The … purpose of the provisions of this chapter are to protect the inhabitants of the City against all forms of nuisances … which are injurious to health, or [that] interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life … by the entire community.
Our community is neglecting these regulations.
Gas leaf blower noise violates the noise regulations. Let us use conservative figures to prove it. The regulations state noise may not exceed 70 decibels in residential areas for a cumulative period of five minutes in any hour in residential areas. Gas yard tool manufacturers generally rate their gas tools at 74 decibels and above. Worse, gas leaf blowers emit low frequency noise that travels up to two football fields from its source. It also penetrates windows and doors, making it virtually inescapable and defeating the purpose of the noise regulations.
Having shown gas leaf blowers’ unlawfulness, let us turn to the excuses for inaction.
First, critics will say the noise ordinance is impractical to enforce because the police are too busy. I point out that there are 15 offices, such as code enforcement officer, that have noise regulation citation authority. Critics then move the goal posts. It’s impossible to enforce because, they say, landscapers would be gone by the time an enforcement officer would arrive. I say a modest modification of the city code relieves this problem: citizen affidavits. A citizen reports the violation, and the officer simply sends a citation to the property owner.
What is the critics’ excuse now?
Landscapers would be put out of business, critics say, because electric tools aren’t practical. In place of their fantasy, I point out reality. Electric tools are not only practical, but also better than gas tools. Electric tools are powerful: blowing air up to 190 MPH. Electric tools are also much cheaper to operate than gas tools. Gas tool fuel costs are $2.22/hour, electric only 7 cents/hour: 30 times less. There are obvious benefits to both businesses and consumers.
If landscapers can carry gas with them, they can carry batteries with them. They can learn to work efficiently and care for their new tools. There is low cost support for that, such as the American Green Zone Alliance.
Before critics ride this excuse into the ground, they could read the official magazine of the National Association of Landscape Professionals: The Edge. The January/February 2022 celebrates sustainability, including battery-powered tools. That issue was published over a year ago, and battery-powered tool technology continues to advance.
Now, critics begin grasping at straws. “What about battery waste,” they ask, “and the power grid?” I agree batteries are an imperfect alternative, but critics do not level the same attack on batteries in everything from ear buds to electric cars. That’s inconsistent.
Critics then move on to a particularly lazy excuse. They say if electric tools work, then there is a “transition” underway, and no action is needed. First, they wouldn’t act because electric tools don’t work. Now, they won’t act because electric tools do work. Perhaps these critics would suggest we do nothing to fight a raging wildfire. With unassailable logic, they say the fire will eventually burn itself out.
While we fiddle, the planet burns. Operating a gas leaf blower emits the same amount of emissions as driving a car 1,100 miles. In addition, gas tool emissions contain known carcinogens, such as benzine. We require carbon monoxide detectors in all homes, yet, we ignore the same chemical when it comes from gas leaf blowers.
Landscapers take the brunt of our indifference. They are burdened by expensive tools. They are most exposed to the tools’ emissions and hearing-destroying noise. They face dirty looks, and worse, furious and frustrated neighbors. All of that is within our power to change.
I argue for noise regulations enforcement, but we could do much better. All gas yard tools emit the same toxic chemicals that worsen global warming. For small businesses, it is most economical to replace gas tools with a complete suite of electric tools. A complete gas yard tool ban is most sensible and practical. In any case, we should not willfully ignore ordinances designed to protect the community.
Let’s move on from dirty, destructive, expensive gas yard tools. Imagine the more peaceful and prosperous community we could have. Imagine being a leading community in equity, global warming action, and small business support. If we enforce the noise regulations, the entire community wins.
Dustin Chase is a climate, noise and equality activist. He lives in San Mateo.
