It’s actually difficult to put much daylight between them when it comes to the essential issues the district faces coming out of COVID and also meeting the needs of a diverse student body.
This is a good problem to have.
Both candidates could hit the ground running and have a deep understanding of today’s issues and ways to ensure that all students get what they need to stay engaged and succeed.
But a choice must be made.
While Amanda Anthony and Steven Kassel both have good ideas on how best to advance student needs, Anthony offers a higher level of specificity and a deeper knowledge of current educational issues, theories and practices.
Anthony has experience as an educator and is well versed in creating the right environment in which teachers’ needs are being met and opportunities for student connections are created.
The South San Francisco Unified School District is well run and be well served with either candidate for this one position, but the edge goes to Anthony.
