As we all know, a week ago we were hit by a massive wind storm, coupled with inches of rain. The forecasts I watched on two different newscasts made the correct call regarding the high winds and when to expect them, however, the rain figures were off significantly. Less than an inch was forecast but my rain meter registered nearly 6. The result was another historical storm that brought extensive damage from fallen trees, mudslides and flooding.

Within a few hundred yards of our home, two trees fell across the road, blocking access to the main highway. One of those trees also hit a neighbor's car and house, leaving a huge hole in their roof. From that afternoon until late Friday night, our neighborhood was without electricity. Sunday afternoon we gained back internet access.

