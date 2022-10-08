Greg Wilson

On Thursday I did something I’ve been meaning to do for years, I took a guided tour through the Shoreway Environmental Center, where Recology takes the contents of our green, blue and black bins to be sorted and initially processed. If you’ve ever taken excess trash or yard waste to the San Carlos Transfer Station, or if you’ve dropped off items or picked up free compost at the adjacent public recycling center, you’ve been to the Environmental Center: it includes those, plus the Materials Recovery Facility and Recology’s administrative offices and operations yard.

The Transfer Station is a large, open building where garbage, construction and demolition debris, and organics are taken prior to being transferred elsewhere. Organic material goes to composting facilities in the South Bay, and is turned into compost. Trash is trucked over to Half Moon Bay, where it is deposited in the Ox Mountain landfill. And construction debris is sorted and, as much as possible, distributed for reuse.

