I’ve loved to write my columns
For the Journal every week.
A very special challenge.
Not one better could I seek.
For just about 12 years now
Page 9 displayed my face, (Now page 7)
No matter how you may have tried
You just could not erase.
I wrote about a lot of things.
The task was quite delightful.
But most of all, I hoped to be
Informative and insightful.
Our editor, Jon Mays, that’s who,
Gets credit most of all.
Our Daily Journal prospers
Cause he’s truly on the ball.
For you supportive readers
Who have made the task worthwhile
I’d like to give a special hug.
Your emails all on file.
But, sadly, now the fun will end.
A routine I’ll surely miss.
And since I now must call it quits
I’ll blow a goodbye kiss. (I’ll wear my face mask.)
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
