Editor,
Dorothy Dimitre’s goodbye poem in the Wednesday, Aug. 19, edition was so well expressed, funny but also sad.
Dorothy wrote so many wise, informative and insightful columns ... always down to Earth, always coming from the heart.
I kept many of her stories and articles or forwarded them to friends who also appreciated her views and wisdom.
I was always looking forward to read Dorothy’s column and I will miss it very very much.
Dear Dorothy: Best wishes for relaxing sunny days, fun time with family and friends and enjoy every moment of your life.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
