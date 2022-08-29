San Mateo recently lost three dedicated residents who made a lasting difference. Dick Lavenstein, who was a classmate of mine at New Rochelle High in New York and later moved with his family to San Mateo, once called me and said he was interested in helping fund an innovative program in the schools. I have just the program for you, I said, and asked him to visit a new program at North Shoreview in San Mateo. The school was using its Title 1 funds for an exciting new program for preschool. The program required parent participation, a challenge in a working-class neighborhood where both parents often worked.

Parents were expected to show up. The dads usually did their bit on Saturday. Moms helped tutor in the classroom; dads helped make furniture, toys and games. The parents were also expected to attend parent education courses at night. I attended one Saturday session and one of the young dads tearfully confessed he used to beat his son until he attended a workshop. The program was so successful Lavenstein provided the funds to expand to preschool in other schools and to extend into kindergarten.

