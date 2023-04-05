For all practical purposes, one word has caused officials of the Burlingame Library to alter a tiny piece of the town’s history.
Call it another case of cancel culture if you like, but “privilege” and its exclusionary implications had to go. The editing on a large painting that graces the main library’s reading room occurred late last year.
Originally, the 63-year-old work of art, a stylized color rendering of what Burlingame’s downtown area supposedly looked like in the middle of the 20th century, dominated a wall at the community’s old city hall on Park Road.
A caption, or city motto, the product of a contest among the town’s school children, was added to it. It read: “Living in Burlingame is a special privilege.” In today’s newly hyper-aware (or “woke” if you prefer) environment, that wording caused some at the library discomfort.
Discussions about the future of the caption ensued over time, with the understanding that the picture had been located in the library since 2010 without any sort of concerted fretting about the wording. Until now.
It’s a new age. Delicate feelings and perceived grievances have become the coin of the cultural realm — and not always in a necessarily positive way. The mural’s motto was deemed not inclusive and off-putting.
City Librarian Brad McCulley explained that, “Some people had a problem with it (the language).” Instead of eliminating the sentence altogether, the decision was made to change it instead. “We took a middle road … . The equity term was more welcoming.”
So it was switched to: “Living in Burlingame is for everyone.” Ironically, even that attractive sentiment has a ring of inaccuracy and false hope since housing prices in the city are extremely high and only some people can afford to dwell there. But at least the new motto cannot be viewed as elitist.
On further review, however, maybe a more accurate sentence would be: “Living in Burlingame is for everyone who can afford it.”
DRAG QUEEN READINGS MAY RETURN: The Burlingame library’s emphasis on a welcoming philosophy could include the return of a novel pre-pandemic feature.
McCulley said it was possible that Drag Queen Story Time, in which men assume female attire and makeup to appear as women and read books to youngsters, might be presented again for the presumed benefit and education of the community’s children.
The pandemic essentially put such a unique (and, for critics, quite inappropriate) exercise on hold. Now, the question becomes: Will the event return? McCulley said it might be on the agenda this summer.
What is the goal of a drag queen reading session designed for impressionable tots in the first place? According to McCulley it’s to allow kids “to see differences.” He said that no one is forcing children to attend. It’s voluntary, he emphasized.
As he put it, “It’s up to the parents to bring their kids if they choose to ... . There is no grooming involved.”
Have there been any complaints about Drag Queen Story Time in Burlingame? McCulley said there were few. “There were some from outside Burlingame,” he offered.
FORMER PUBLISHER PASSES AWAY: The death of Half Moon Bay’s John Clinton last week at the age of 78 brought home a salient point in any discussion of local journalism.
His print newspaper, the San Mateo Times, was the last daily, family-owned, paid-subscription-only publication in these parts.
The Times, which was sold to a chain in 1996 due to heavy estate taxes, stiff borrowing costs, the rise of the internet and a troublesome economy that reduced advertising dollars dramatically, was founded in 1889. It lasted 107 years.
Clinton, son of J. Hart Clinton who guided The Times through its greatest surge of growth and influence in the decades after World War II, had the misfortune to lead it during a period fraught with challenges too overwhelming to overcome.
The situation became so dire that its buyer, Dean Singleton and his Alameda Newspaper Group, were able to swoop in and acquire The Times by assuming its crippling debt and purportedly paying a paltry $1 million to the Clinton family.
For perspective, 15 years prior to the sale, J. Hart Clinton reportedly had been offered $60 million for The Times; he turned that offer down. Timing, as always, is everything.
