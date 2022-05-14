I was 15 when I got my first job. I walked into Safari Run, an indoor play structure that hosts birthday parties and summer camps, with nothing more than a half-page resume and a signed work permit.
While I had been baby-sitting since middle school, the thought of getting a real job — one that required me to file and pay taxes — seemed like a big transition. But being the youngest of three kids, it was an expectation that I would have a job starting the summer before sophomore year of high school.
I worked at Safari Run for a little under a year, and here, I gained much more than a steady bank account balance. I became more responsible as parents were trusting me to take care of their kids. I matured, learning how to have professional relationships with my boss and other co-workers. But most importantly, I discovered the importance of upholding your commitments.
In the middle of June at noon, my friends could be found tanning together by the pool or riding their bikes to get coffees. But I was sitting criss-cross applesauce on the floor, playing duck-duck-goose with 10 6-year-olds. And the funny thing is that I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
While I certainly made some small social sacrifices that summer, I was able to grow and mature immensely as a person. After all, the camps ended by 4 p.m., so I was still able to enjoy the long-lasting hours of sunshine and nights spent roasting marshmallows in my backyard. I was able to find a healthy balance between adult responsibilities and childhood fun, an experience I would encourage every high-schooler to have.
Since then, I’ve had two others jobs — a retail store associate and currently, a gymnastics instructor. Each of these jobs built on the responsibilities and skills I had learned previously, and now, I think of myself to be a well-seasoned minimum wage employee. Additionally, the more jobs I get, the more experience and references I have to help me when applying to new employers.
But more than just personal growth, these minimum wage jobs also provided me with money of my own. Earning and spending my own money provided me with a clear perspective on the value of the dollar.
Because I pay for my own gas, I will always take the fastest route and try to drive as minimally as possible. I’ve learned that maybe I don’t need that new skirt because the four others I have at home are just as cute. And I’ve cut back on $6 lattes because is almond milk and espresso really worth half an hour of working? Probably not.
However, I acknowledge that I did not work minimum wage jobs out of need, but rather to gain experience. I am extremely grateful to have parents who pay for my necessities and I did not need to use my income to support our family. Instead, I was able to spend my paychecks on fun things — concerts, lunch with my friends, a new plant for my room — which is a huge privilege, and one for which I am very thankful.
In all, working jobs at $16.20 an hour has taught me how to uphold responsibilities and have healthy work relationships. It built my life skills and put the value of money into perspective, turning me into a more independent, mature young adult.
As summer nears, I encourage every high schooler to apply to get a summer job, even if they don’t “need” to. I truly believe that the experience is more valuable than any day spent at the beach could possibly be.
Samantha Johnstone is a senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
