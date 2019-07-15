There is nothing like reading the morning papers to get your day off to a disturbing start (Excepting the Daily Journal which concentrates on local news). We are old-style hard copy newspaper readers and do not read the news online. We read in real print The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Daily Journal.
This weekend, news was especially sobering after a Fourth of July which highlighted our country’s military might and the girth of the commander in chief politicizing a holiday which is better known for hot dogs and fireworks than tanks. All he needs is a weathered uniform to fit the role as leader of a banana republic (without the bananas). Of all the things Trump has destroyed who would have thought the list could also include the census. But since an undercount could help the party of Trump, better known as the Know Nothing Party, don’t act surprised. Thank goodness his ploy failed.
***
According to an op-ed by Timothy Egan in the Saturday paper of The New York Times, when the anti-immigrant and anti-Catholic Know-Nothing Party was at its height in the 1850s, Lincoln said “I am not a Know-Nothing. How could I be? As a nation we began by declaring that ‘all men are created equal.’” On the same day, Jeffrey Rosen in the Review section of The Wall Street Journal, quotes Lincoln “the expression of the principle of Liberty for All in the Declaration was the word fitly spoken which has proved an apple of gold to us. The Union, and the Constitution, are the picture of silver, subsequently framed around it.”
The Republican Party of Lincoln is no more. It is the Know-Nothing party of Trump. Instead of unifying the nation, it is dividing it. Trump has more in common with almost impeached Andrew Johnson (not Jackson) than any other president because Johnson sought to divide the union not unite it after Lincoln’s assassination.
***
So while we all love our country (or most of us do) and revere our Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, we are at a historical juncture when we risk losing all. Both the Constitution and the declaration, whatever our differences about them, are being trampled to death by the current president. That is why the 2020 election is so important. And why the Democrats must put up a candidate who can win. Any of the current crop of 20 plus could do a better job than Trump. That is not the point. It has to be someone who can both beat Trump and be prepared on day one to restore our country to the principles set forth in the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence and resume our position as leader of the free world.
Then maybe we can pick up the morning papers and get off to a really good start.
***
Did you watch the first two Democratic debates? I certainly tried to. The first night I made dinner early (which turned out to be a blessing) and set it up in the family room by the TV. No sooner had we started eating when the TV and all the lights went out. It seems there was a power outage affecting about 100 people. In frustration, I turned to my cellphone to watch the proceedings but it wasn’t the same. The power came back after 7:30 so I was able to watch the end of the first debate. I missed Julian Castro and his exchange with Beto O’Rourke. And much more. But I was impressed with Elizabeth Warren. But worried whether she could win.
The second round with no outage was equally frustrating. I didn’t think any of the candidates performed well with the exception of Mayor Pete. But he knows he is not going to be president. Maybe a vice president or a member of the Cabinet. I agreed with many of the pundits that the majority of the candidates espoused positions which are not in line with a majority of Americans. Still, it’s early. I am hoping Joe Biden gets his act together before the second round of debates the end of July. There is so much at stake here for the country and yes, for the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
