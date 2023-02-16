Mark Simon

We are awash in elected bodies. There are boards and councils that meet all the time, not to mention appointed boards and commissions. While some of these repositories of our democratic process draw much attention — city councils, school boards and planning commissions chief among them — many meet in relative obscurity.

All of which is to say, judging by its meeting last week to fill a vacancy, a lot more attention has to be paid to the San Mateo County Community College Board of Trustees, which controls hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds and rarely meets before a handful of onlookers.

