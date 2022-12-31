Student News logo
Elise Spenner

When I was younger, I would create a colorful, artsy poster with my New Year’s resolutions. I would write the year in the center — probably in my sloppy, third grader “bubble letter” font — and decorate the border with goals. Some highlights throughout the years: Drink more water, run a 5k, shower every day, make new friends, and win a soccer tournament. 

A few of these goals were dreamed up because of my youthful desire for self-improvement. Mostly, however, I made goals because I knew that achieving them was possible, and that they would make me happy. Midway through the year, I wanted to glance up at the poster hanging on my wall, and grin in pride at my accomplishments. By the end of the year, I would cross them off with satisfaction, and start my next poster. At their core, New Year’s resolutions made me feel proud of myself. 

