The time has come for me to put down, in writing, the names of all those who have done me wrong, and who I now consider to be my enemy.
I have encountered many people in my life, and in my career as a journalist, so it is natural for me to have enemies.
Here is the list:
Nobody.
That’s right. I do not have any enemies. And neither should you. Too many people consider others their enemies for whatever reason. A slight here, or there. A difference of opinion or philosophy. A different allegiance or political belief. Anything can put someone in that category.
Granted, there are some valid reasons for making someone your enemy but those are typically deeply personal. This is part of life. But at times, even the most egregious of acts can be forgiven.
At times, there are people who just don’t get along with each other for whatever reason. Sometimes a fight is necessary but it’s best to simply avoid contact and move on.
But for the most part, I see that many people simply create a list of people in their head who they believe are too different from them to be considered a friend and, if they are not a friend, they must be a foe. From there, it is too easy to generalize and stereotype, which is where bias comes from and from where bigotry resides. It becomes a ritual. This is a dangerous place to be.
Instead, what I like to do is consider where someone arrived at their beliefs. People are complex and often arrive at things because of some previous slight themselves. Also, zealotry is often derivative of some form of trauma. You may not need to know the exact trauma, but it’s good to consider that may be the case. Another way to learn more is to ask the person. If someone has a radical belief or one that is different from yours, perhaps asking how they came to that may assist in understanding. It may also help you understand the situation better and perhaps even come to some sort of compromise.
Too often, enemies are made in the heat of a dispute when tempers flare and our atavistic impulses take over. It is there that our worst instincts arise. Better to take a break and come back when tempers cool.
Still, throughout our society, there is evidence of people fighting over philosophy of varying sorts and all sides deeply convinced they are right. This is not where progress is made. Progress is made in the airing out of views and finding common ground in which all can proceed together. Fake progress is when there are winners and losers, because inevitably the losers will counter the progress when the pendulum swings, and it does swing.
People also have the notion that sometimes their neighbors, or fellow residents of the same city, or even those in other areas of the country are enemies as well. It is true that this country has wide political chasms, but there is more that brings us together than tears us apart. If you consider that others in this country are your enemy, you are misinformed. The governments of other countries may be our enemy, but even most of the people in those countries are not our enemy.
Most people want better lives for themselves and their family and will devise ways to protect that core from threats. Sometimes that threat is in the form of limited resources and we see someone wanting to take what is ours. This is a natural instinct. But if we strip that down to its basic element, the need to survive and potentially thrive while protecting our families, we have common ground. From there, we can proceed in a way to seek understanding and from there, compromise.
Despite the various platitudes by the supercilious to the contrary, life does not have to be a zero sum game where there are winners and losers. People are more complex than pieces on a board game, and life is more complex than that game. It’s also too short.
In times of strife, there is too much emphasis placed on vanquishing enemies and too little emphasis on compassion and understanding. This is not a healthy way to live. Yet we cannot succeed as a collective people with this mindset.
They say disaster brings out the best in people because survival is stripped down to its basest level. Neighbors helping neighbors and all that.
Try thinking that way in normal circumstances, and perhaps you too can eliminate your enemy list and instead explore a deeper understanding of your fellow humans. You might even discover a little more about yourself. And maybe even make a new friend.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
