The pandemic was difficult for all, but one of its positive outcomes was the new interest in outdoor dining and the creation of pedestrian-friendly spaces. You know, taking back the streets from cars.

Some cities have had more success than others when it comes to transitioning from pandemic dining to regular outdoor dining and creating a space for community enjoyment. Nearly everyone can point to San Carlos’ downtown as a success, though, it’s surely not problem free for everyone. Burlingame is trying to decide if it wants to permanently close some portions of its downtown to cars to make room for more people-oriented uses, however, some could argue you’re nuts now if you try to drive your car on or near Burlingame Avenue on a weekend afternoon or evening.

