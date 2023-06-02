The pandemic was difficult for all, but one of its positive outcomes was the new interest in outdoor dining and the creation of pedestrian-friendly spaces. You know, taking back the streets from cars.
Some cities have had more success than others when it comes to transitioning from pandemic dining to regular outdoor dining and creating a space for community enjoyment. Nearly everyone can point to San Carlos’ downtown as a success, though, it’s surely not problem free for everyone. Burlingame is trying to decide if it wants to permanently close some portions of its downtown to cars to make room for more people-oriented uses, however, some could argue you’re nuts now if you try to drive your car on or near Burlingame Avenue on a weekend afternoon or evening.
In San Mateo, it’s been mixed. The city had lots of outdoor dining options in its sprawling downtown during the pandemic, and the quality of the structures was mixed. Some were fantastic, others, not so much. But it worked, and it got many businesses through the pandemic. Rules were changed soon after several businesses faced ADA lawsuits from a serial litigator and many of the structures came down. But the big change that remained was the closure of B Street between First and Third avenues. There are plans in the works to solidify the look of everything, including new bollards that will replace the plastic barricades. The city is also seeking to get new street furniture to create sitting and gathering areas. But all of that will take time and money, according to Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum.
The bollards themselves will be retractable and cost about $600,000. Much of that cost is ensuring what’s under the street like utilities aren’t disturbed. Apparently, there is a lot of stuff under B Street. And there will also be new loading zones outside of the areas to ensure no vehicles block the emergency access points as that has been happening. With all that, and also work to ensure proper drainage and compliance with ADA laws, the estimated cost is $1.2 million for both blocks. There is also an idea to level both blocks so there is not a peak in the center of the street, but that work may be cost prohibitive based on what has been experienced in other cities, Kleinbaum said.
So all this will be ready for summer right? Well, no. Work is set to begin in January 2024 and the city will not know how long it will take until the bids come in.
Kleinbaum admits it hasn’t been an easy process, more along the lines of “a nightmare” because of the infrastructure challenges of B Street, which is otherwise a “fantastic” area. I agree. When the movie theater was constructed in the early 2000s, I recall work had to stop for months because of discovered “vault” near where the Century sign is now. And the twinkle lights construction had difficulty because of some hidden rail lines. Not quite “Big Dig” problems, but issues nonetheless.
In the meantime, the two blocks will remain closed to cars as they are now, and businesses will be allowed to construct platforms to fix the slope as long as the plans are reviewed by the city, Kleinbaum said.
It will largely remain the same until next year. And, you know what? That’s totally fine.
While some have complained there is not enough action on the first block between First and Third avenues, I have seen plenty. It’s mainly at night, especially on the weekends, but also at other hours as well. People like to stroll and hang out. Whatever furniture is placed there by businesses is used, and I’ve seen people sitting on curbs talking and eating ice cream or whatever. Last weekend, someone brought out a massive telescope so others could look at the moon, and there is live music from the Barrel Bistro all can hear. A couple of nights, a man has brought out his keyboard to play and sing; and another man simply plays dance music from his boom box. There are kids on bikes, young people doing young people things, stroller gatherings, dog meets, all sorts of action. People are all over. It’s a social destination.
Just as the closed streets in Golden Gate Park or Ocean Beach brought out all measures of fun and creative ideas, I’ve already seen these two blocks used well by the people of San Mateo. As the summer months come, let’s challenge ourselves to activate the space as well as we can using whatever creative ideas we can. Maybe whatever we all come up with can be incorporated into the permanent design. It is our space after all. It’s an open canvas. Let’s get creative.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
