“There is no better way for America to meet its challenges at home and abroad than by being realistic, by remaining faithful to truth, but not living with illusions and by working to perfect an imperfect society.” — Haynes Johnson, “Sleepwalking Through History.”
We all know that Saturday is that special day that Americans celebrate freedom and independence. It’s great to celebrate on July 4, but how many just mindlessly wave flags or revel in the fireworks without giving consideration to how they celebrate those rights the rest of the year? We have been fortunate to live in a country where most of us have been able to carry on our lives in whatever way we choose — until now.
When it comes to Independence Day, this year brought to mind other aspects of independence. It seems there is more than one way to look at the concept. There has been a sudden turnaround in the freedom we have so long enjoyed as our independence has been usurped by the coronavirus. Suddenly, because of the virus, our personal independence has been overshadowed by our need to try to prevent the virus from spreading. It has been a tremendous blow to our confidence, our optimism and our expectations for the future.
Since the first of the year, we have realized what it’s like to lose our independence as we’ve been ordered to shelter in place, keep at least 6 feet away from others and wear face masks whenever out and about. Unfortunately, there are those who think they are above such limitations, who are willing to defy safety-first orders and flaunt their independence in front of everyone else. Obviously they care about no one but themselves.
“To transform our society from a narcissistic culture to a socially responsible and caring one, we ourselves must become the leaders of a values revolution that does not aim to disrupt and divide our culture, but to strengthen and unify it.” — Maxine Schnall, “Limits.”
During this time of “shelter in place,” the closure of schools and so many businesses — causing the loss of many jobs — how are we celebrating freedom and independence? Will we ever go back to “normal?” That’s why, when it comes to the election this fall we must be extra careful to elect politicians who take our problems seriously and will do all they can to steer us back on track.
“False patriots say that liberty means simply being left alone. True patriots know that liberty is not just the removal of tyranny or encumbrances. It is the cultivation of freedom worth having and this requires common endeavor and shared sacrifice.” — Eric Liu and Nick Hanauer, “The True Patriot.”
Another aspect of independence occurs when people go ahead and do as they please with no concern for the consequences. A very disturbing case of the misuse of independence occurred on June 20 when our president, in defiance of common sense, encouraged his followers to risk their health to make him feel important. Unfortunately, he is one of those who believes they are above reproach, who are willing to defy safety-first orders and flaunt their superiority at any opportunity. In other words. “I am a special person and I’m not going to lower myself to your level where you let others tell you what to do.”
He deliberately ignored all caution at his re-election rally in Tulsa on June 20, where those who attended (many fewer than expected) were encouraged to attend with no mask mandate, even as the pandemic had been increasing in Oklahoma. Makes you want to ask why, with all of the publicity about the dangers of contracting COVID-19, what kind of mentality would deliberately ignore all caution to attend such a rally? As George Lakoff wrote in “The Political Mind”: “Our democracy is in danger. That danger has its roots in money, power, social structure and history, but its ultimate source is in the brains of its citizens.”
“Idiot America is the development of the collective gut at the expense of the collective mind. It’s what happens when we abandon our duty to treat the ridiculous with ridicule. It’s what happens when politicians make ridiculous statements and we not only surrender our right to punish them at the polls but also become too timid to punish their ideas with daily scorn — because the polls say these ideas are popular, and therefore must hold some sort of truth, which we should respect.” — Charles R. Pierce, “Idiot America,” 2009.
And he added: “Let us be clear. This is still the best country ever in which to peddle complete public lunacy.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.