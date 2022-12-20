Last Saturday, my wife took a call from our son, Daniel, who I wrote about in September of 2021, after he decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He called to let us know he had been granted leave for Christmas. He asked us to pick him up the next day at the airport. It was the first time we were assured he would be home. Previously, whenever we asked, the answer was always, “I’m not sure yet.” Of course we were elated. We now can look forward to being together as a family after we drive up to visit our other son, Patrick. He is in the final stages of the “Teen Challenge” program in which he is enrolled and which I wrote about in September of 2021 as well.
Sadly, however, there is one Marine, who will not be joining his family for Christmas this year. Instead, he will spend Christmas behind bars in a Russian prison, the same as he has done for the past three years. Of course I am referring to Paul Whelan, the Marine whose case was highlighted in the recent announcement of the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap.
When the story of the trade came out more than a week ago, I was sorely disappointed, not because Griner was coming home, but because, by contrast, a Marine was not. It caused me to wonder where the priorities of the Biden White House stood, and it caused me to question, if my son were in a similar predicament as Mr. Whelan, would the Biden administration do all in its power to bring him home? The answer in my mind seemed obvious.
A CNN reporter was able to interview Paul Whelan and ask him how he felt about Griner’s sudden freedom while he remained behind bars. He said he was happy for Griner but he was surprised more was not being done to gain his release. He added, “I was arrested for a crime that never occurred.” By comparison, Brittney Griner actually did violate Russian law, albeit for a crime that, in this country, would be deemed nothing more than a misdemeanor offense.
If you are unaware, Whelan, a decorated combat Marine veteran, was arrested by the Russians for allegedly being a spy. However, according to Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth, her brother was framed by the Russian Federal Security Service. In 2018, the Russian agency handed Paul a USB drive. Less than five minutes later, he was arrested for possessing state secrets, said to be on the drive.
There are a number of reasons why I question the actions of the Biden administration when comparing what was done for Brittney Griner, versus what has not been done for Paul Whelan. The first pertains to a certain track record I detect when it comes to the Democratic party in general, and to the Biden/Harris team more specifically. In 2012, American personnel were abandoned in Benghazi under Obama’s presidency, which of course included Joe Biden as vice president. Then, in August of 2021, with Joe Biden as commander in chief of our armed forces, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was conducted. And now, a trade has been made for a notorious gun runner, dubbed “the Merchant of Death,” which leaves behind a U.S. Marine falsely accused. How can one come to any other conclusion than to believe that recent Democratic administrations have little regard for our men and women in uniform?
A second reason I question the actions of the Biden administration in this uneven trade of prisoners is because of the precedent it sets. Former chief of operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Mike Braun, was quoted in a 60 Minutes interview saying, “Viktor Bout ... is one of the most dangerous men on the face of the Earth.” Stop and think about this. If this man’s release was negotiated in exchange for a basketball player, then how infamous of a Russian criminal will it take to gain the freedom of Paul Whelan, or anyone else like him who has served their country with honor? Do we even have such a high level criminal held in one of our prisons? And if we are to believe the words of Mr. Braun, how possibly could we? Such an individual could not possibly exist.
The third and final reason I question the actions of the Biden administration in this exchange is because, as stated above, Mr. Biden serves as commander in chief of our military. Certainly a president needs to be concerned for the general welfare of all citizens. However, when it comes to our military personnel, there ought to be rendered a heightened level of concern. It is what is due them for their service and sacrifice to our country.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
