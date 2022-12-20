Matt Grocott

Last Saturday, my wife took a call from our son, Daniel, who I wrote about in September of 2021, after he decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He called to let us know he had been granted leave for Christmas. He asked us to pick him up the next day at the airport. It was the first time we were assured he would be home. Previously, whenever we asked, the answer was always, “I’m not sure yet.” Of course we were elated. We now can look forward to being together as a family after we drive up to visit our other son, Patrick. He is in the final stages of the “Teen Challenge” program in which he is enrolled and which I wrote about in September of 2021 as well.

Sadly, however, there is one Marine, who will not be joining his family for Christmas this year. Instead, he will spend Christmas behind bars in a Russian prison, the same as he has done for the past three years. Of course I am referring to Paul Whelan, the Marine whose case was highlighted in the recent announcement of the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap. 

