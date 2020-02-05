In a 13th Senate District race widely considered too close to call, public interest entrepreneur Josh Becker has won an endorsement that could provide a significant edge — state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, who has held the seat for eight years and is prohibited by term limits from seeking another term in office.
“Josh has the qualities and values I believe are important in Sacramento,” Hill said in announcing his endorsement of Becker. “He’s an innovator, he’s a collaborator and he works well with people, as you can see by his many successes.”
Hill’s endorsement is a boon to Becker at a critical moment in the race — there is no clear frontrunner and vote-by-mail ballots arrive this week in district mailboxes.
Becker is among five Democrats running in the March 3 primary, now less than a month away. The other Democrats are Redwood City Councilwoman Shelly Masur, Burlingame Councilman Mike Brownrigg, former assemblywoman Sally Lieber and Millbrae Councilwoman Annie Oliva. Republican Alex Glew of Menlo Park also is running as is Libertarian John Webster.
With so many candidates running, political insiders say it is nearly impossible to predict which of them might make the Nov. 3 general election. Masur, who has extensive local political support and is heavily backed by labor, and Becker, who has extensive backing from wealthy individuals from the tech industry, generally are considered the most likely leaders. But there are scenarios under which each of the other candidates could win the primary.
Brownrigg has compiled significant funds from himself and his family, and also has healthy local support. Oliva is receiving immense support from statewide and local Realtors. Lieber’s extensive political experience in Santa Clara County makes that a possible stronghold of support.
The large number of candidates is likely to mean a divided electorate and the possibility that it will take only 20% to 25% of the vote to make it into the November general election. Under that scenario, as affirmed in polling by the Masur campaign in the fall, even Republican Glew could make it into the general election, where he is likely to be dispatched by the Democrat-heavy district voters.
All the campaign leaders confirm that no candidate has seized control of the race and emerged as a prohibitive favorite. Indeed, a common refrain among both political insiders and voters is the wish that Hill could have run for another term.
That makes Hill’s endorsement, perhaps, the next best thing. Becker campaign manager Ed McGovern said Hill’s endorsement “Is huge, just massive” and that it “matters to about 60% (of the voters) in the district with about half of those people saying it would be a significant positive factor in their decision.”
Hill praised Becker’s experience working in the nonprofit world, mobilizing tech leaders to support charitable efforts, as well as his experience on local school measures and a variety of state-level appointments.
“He’s got his priorities focused on the right issues — the need to build more housing and affordable housing, the traffic issues that clog our streets and highways. He’s really determined to tackle climate change. His experience will serve him well in Sacramento.”
Becker is the only Democrat in the race with no experience in elective office, a distinction that was of no consequence to Hill.
“I’ve seen many senators with no elected experience and they are leaders in the Legislature today,” Hill said.
Hill has been a leader in the efforts to hold Pacific Gas and Electric accountable for the management practices that led to a gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno in 2010 and the more recent devastating fires in Northern California that have been tied to PG&E power lines. Hill said he is confident Becker will continue the work of holding PG&E responsible.
“I believe he has the independence that is critical to take on the big power players in Sacramento and that, to me, is vitally important,” Hill said.
Hill said he considered staying out of a race he acknowledged has “some very good other candidates who are extremely well-qualified and talented. But, to me, Josh is the most well-rounded and has the vast experience to be effective. … The position is too important for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties for me to stay out of it.”
Becker called Hill’s endorsement “a boost to the campaign, but more than that, it says to people that Jerry’s got confidence I can continue that legacy of standing up to PG&E, holding them accountable, and his efforts to keep billionaires from walling off our coast.”
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.