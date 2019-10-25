In my column last week on the sale of the Draeger’s property, there was some concern that I was leaving out the other markets in downtown San Mateo.
While I mentioned that with the closure of Trag’s for redevelopment, that left Draeger’s as the only full-size grocery downtown. At 60,000 square feet, it’s larger than the smallest size of about 20,000 square feet typically for a full-service grocery store. Trag’s was around 20,000 square feet.
While Trag’s was a typical full-service grocery store, Draeger’s is a bit more. But there are other grocers downtown that could use a mention. Actually, more than a mention. This is along the lines of not realizing how lucky you are until you think about it. We have in downtown San Mateo a great diversity of specialty grocery stores that would make most Epicureans proud.
First of all, there is Dean’s Produce on Fourth Avenue. Which, honestly, is where I do most of my shopping every week. They have good values and could be a case study on how to squeeze in as many products into a tight space — which used to be a Blockbuster Video — as possible. I love Dean’s and am grateful for its existence. It has a deli counter, but not a meat counter or bakery. That would put it over the top.
Second, there is Mi Rancho on North B Street. While some of its prices are a bit high, it has a little bit of most everything I need. After Trag’s shut down, its owner opened a suggestion box for other products that it has yet to stock to be more responsive. It has a tortilleria, which is very convenient and super nice, and its meat counter has the usual requisites for most meals. But for me, the most notable feature is probably the best selection of dried peppers like ancho and guajillo I’ve seen this side of the Mission. This is particularly helpful when making pozole, or other Latin-inspired dishes or marinades.
Third, there is Suruki Supermarket on Fourth Avenue. Its selection of Asian products is without peer. Its produce is for select items only but its sushi grade fish market is fantastic. As a father of a daughter who is incredibly picky about her salmon, this place is a godsend. It is most known for its lunch case, both hot and cold, filled with a variety of fried fish and chicken, bentos, sashimi, sushi, rolls and other items that famously go on sale for half price at the end of the day. It also has a substantial stock of spirits — which at times can also be of assistance to certain fathers.
And last but not least, there is Takahashi Market on South Claremont Street — the city’s oldest continually run business and its pride and joy. Founded in 1906, Takahashi carries a complete line of Asian and Hawaiian food, along with cooking accessories. It offers fresh poi, lau lau and kalua pork from Hawaii every Thursday and a huge variety of tofu — both pasteurized and unpasteurized.
To coincide with its 100th anniversary, Takahashi opened a kitchen which offers a complete array of Japanese and Hawaiian takeout food — including traditional plates and the famous Loco Moco. For those who don’t know, that’s a kalbi beef patty, and egg and gravy poured all over. Takahashi even offers a defibrillator jolt for $10.
There might be other grocery stores I haven’t heard of, but I don’t think so. I repeat my sentiment from last week that Draeger’s is a great asset to the city and should be retained. But there are other great places to get our grub and explore our diverse and rich downtown. Honestly, I can’t believe I didn’t realize how lucky we truly are.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.