Our topic today is endorsements, or, more precisely, un-endorsements, non-endorsements and no endorsements that may try to pass as something else.
FIRST THIS: Republican Gus Mattammal, who finished third among seven candidates in the 15th Congressional District, issued a statement this week non-endorsing San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, the heavy underdog in the general election race against Assemblymember Kevin Mullin.
Mattammal wrote that the 23,625 people who voted for him in June should vote for Canepa in November — sort of in the spirit of the lesser of two evils.
“I am NOT ‘endorsing’ David Canepa,” Mattammal wrote. “His politics are too different from mine, and that will likely be true for any conservative in this district. Nevertheless, conservatives have a choice to make in this election, and I think the better choice for us is David Canepa.”
Why? Because if Mullin wins, “conservatives will have zero influence and will be ignored for the next 15-30 years, just like Jackie Speier ignored us,” Mattammal wrote. “If David Canepa wins: conservatives will have a tiny bit of influence, simply because David ‘needs’ our votes to win. There’s no chance he beats Kevin Mullin without our votes.” Mattammal described
Mullin, the son of late Assemblyman Gene Mullin, as the product of “machine politics.”
Upon receiving word of Mattammal’s statement, Canepa said via text message, “I (will) represent all residents of the district regardless of party affiliations and my door is always open. With that, I’m a true-blue Democrat and will fight for the values of social justice and inclusion that I share with my party.”
THEN THIS: A carefully worded un-endorsement came from state Sen. Josh Becker in the race for the District 5 San Mateo City Council seat between Adam Loraine and Rod Linhares. Becker had endorsed Linhares. On Tuesday, Becker announced that he has formed an independent committee to campaign in support of Proposition 1, which would embed reproductive rights in the California Constitution.
As a result, Becker said: “My endorsement of Rod puts him in a difficult position given his personal situation. I explained I’d have to pull back my endorsement to focus on my advocacy for Prop 1. He was very gracious and understood it and I wish him well.”
This would seem to be a win for San Mateo Councilmember Amourence Lee who has been relentless in calling out Linhares on the issues of reproductive rights and Proposition 1. Linhares, as reported here, says he supports reproductive rights and would vote accordingly if elected. But he says he is conflicted over Proposition 1 and that the issue “is personal” because he is, as he put it, “the product of an unwanted pregnancy.”
Lee, a supporter of Loraine, launched this as an issue in the council race, querying candidates to answer yes/no on Proposition 1 and abortion rights, and calling out Linhares when he did not answer in the manner she was seeking. Lee also has focused on Linhares’ position as a development director of the San Francisco Catholic Archdiocese, noting the issue of abortion and the church’s record on covering up pedophilia by priests. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone is a leading opponent of Prop. 1. Linhares has said his employment has not influenced his position.
It is notable that Becker issued an initial statement, quoted on a local news media site, that read: “My endorsement of Rod puts him in a difficult position given his role with the Archdiocese of SF.” Becker subsequently issued a revised statement without reference to the archdiocese.
Becker would not respond to questions whether his changed position was due to Linhares’ employer. Becker added that he is endorsing neither Linhares nor Loraine.
Linhares, via email, said: “I’ve commented all I will on this matter for the time being.”
AND THEN THIS: This is no endorsements posing as something else. Twice on campaign social media, San Mateo-Foster City schools trustee Noelia Corzo, running for San Mateo County supervisor against Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone, has posted photos of herself with people who have not endorsed her. One was with Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus, who has not endorsed in this race. The other was of Corzo with Supervisor Carole Groom, who, in fact, has endorsed Stone. In both cases, the word “endorse” is in the text that accompanies the photos: Corzo says she endorsed Corpus in June and that she was endorsed by Groom in a 2017 school board race. All of which is true. And all of which might cause a casual observer to think something else might be going on here.
In any case, using a photo of someone who has not endorsed you is a dubious practice, at best, and misleading and calculating, at worst.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
