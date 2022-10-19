In Mark Simon’s column of Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Daily Journal, he writes about San Mateo Councilmember Amourence Lee’s continual harassment (he calls it “relentless ... calling out”) of San Mateo District 5 council candidate Rod Linhares on his religious and personal beliefs regarding abortion.
Her actions are not only reprehensible, but show blatant bias. Abortion rights are important, but I would not be so callous and bullying as Ms. Lee has been toward Mr. Linhares because he has a moral disagreement with her beliefs. As state Sen. Josh Becker said in the same column regarding his pulling back of his endorsement of Linhares due to his personal stance on abortion, “he was very gracious and understood it.”
Ms. Lee could stand showing an understanding of Mr. Linhares’ position as he was a product of an unwanted pregnancy. I’ll pick a person of honesty and grace over a bully every time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.