No, it isn’t a great grandchild, a robot, or a new boy friend, it’s a puppy. An adorable, smart, puppy and, of course, naughty puppy. I have had three dogs of the same breed before and raising puppies in the past was quite different. I don’t remember reading training guide books. Or going to a pet store chain and spending more on equipment and toys for this dog than I ever spent at Talbot’s for a new baby. He does get lots of gifts. Lots of chewy things. Thank goodness. There is big business now in providing treats, toys and the essentials for both dogs and cats.
I paper trained my dogs but that is a big no-no today. Instead, put that little puppy in a crate for a few hours during the day and at night and he will not soil his own digs. He is not so fastidious about his new home, but he is learning. There have been a few misses when I don’t get him out in time but there are all these sprays to clean up. With all these changes in dog training and dog marketing, I wonder if we have seen the same kind of changes in child rearing. I turned to Dr. Spock but today there is so much out there for expecting parents and new parents. I wonder if we have made progress on baby and dog rearing or have we just made it more complicated.
More on endorsements: Here are some comments from two readers on past column on endorsements:
From one of those who helped put the endorsement pledge into form:
“For far too long, underrepresented groups in this county have sat on the sidelines because the barriers to entry are too high for us. We don't have the access to money, endorsements and the people in power. I hope that you will issue a correction and clarify that the Equity Endorsement Pledge was started specifically to tackle the issue of lack of representation in terms of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation and disability status in the elected offices all across the board, not just for a specific political race.”
From a reader in Pacifica: “Just wanted to point out that Pacifica is the fifth-largest city in San Mateo County and the single-largest city in District 3, with nearly 40,000 people. Also, there are no District 3 voters in the city of Redwood City, other than in the unincorporated area. Don Horsley (current supervisor in District 3) lives in Emerald Lake Hills, which gets a Redwood City Post Office address, but only votes in D-3. Warren Slocum is the District 4 supervisor, which includes Redwood City.”
If you live in Foster City and are a climate denier you might want to read the front page story in last Sunday’s San Francisco Chronicle: “Foster City’s struggle — keeping bay at bay.” The high price of living on filled land near rising sea levels.
Great to see the San Mateo County Historical Association will be honoring Joseph W. Cotchett, nationally renowned attorney, state and community leader, and much more Friday Sept. 10, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Filoli Historic House and Garden in Woodside. This should be a splendid event honoring a local hero I like to call the Robin Hood attorney.
So exciting to see at long last the North Central neighborhood in San Mateo will be getting a neighborhood school, a dream of mine for many years. Let’s hope the school board does right by these kids by making going to community or four-year college the main priority. So these kids can succeed and earn a decent or good living. Let’s make sure they get the extra help they need, individual tutors, reading and math specialists, longer school days and summer school. And, of course, the teachers to inspire them.
