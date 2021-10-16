Velia Mary Pedrotti Photo

In his mercy, God received Velia Mary Pedrotti, 91, on October 12, 2021. Velia was born March 11, 1930, in Illinois to Celeste and Dolores Pedrotti. Velia was preceded in death by her brother Leno in 2008 and her brother Frank in 2010. Velia was beloved by her family and friends for her kindness, charm, wit, artistic flair, intelligence, and heart for the poor and downtrodden. Left to celebrate her life are her brother Rudy, many nieces and nephews, and other extended family and friends. Information about funeral services may be found at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries when available.

