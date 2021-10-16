In his mercy, God received Velia Mary Pedrotti, 91, on October 12, 2021. Velia was born March 11, 1930, in Illinois to Celeste and Dolores Pedrotti. Velia was preceded in death by her brother Leno in 2008 and her brother Frank in 2010. Velia was beloved by her family and friends for her kindness, charm, wit, artistic flair, intelligence, and heart for the poor and downtrodden. Left to celebrate her life are her brother Rudy, many nieces and nephews, and other extended family and friends. Information about funeral services may be found at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries when available.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Big pot, brothel bust in San Mateo and South City
- Two San Mateo County elementary schools are top in state
- La Niña brings more worries amid drought
- Redwood City welcomes new alternative transportation
- Police investigating residential burglary in South San Francisco
- Three sought for home invasion in Millbrae
- San Mateo won’t appeal housing ruling
- Man pleads in molestation case near Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo
- Stupid stuff people say
- Senior housing moving ahead in Burlingame
Images
Videos
Commented
- So proud of our President Biden (39)
- United in the face of terror (36)
- Ethics violation (35)
- Republicans exposed (34)
- The affordable spending act (33)
- The same old same old (22)
- Biden’s accomplishment (21)
- Trump made the country worse (20)
- Stupid stuff people say (20)
- Not enough problems? (20)
- Wear a mask to get through this (19)
- Guts yes, brains no (16)
- The very model of a modern American general (14)
- Individual’s rights (14)
- My commitment to sustainable beef production (13)
- Gen. Milley (9)
- Something important you probably haven’t heard about (9)
- Second sex offender found in San Mateo County-owned senior housing (9)
- Our country is worse off (8)
- My two sons: Story two, our youngest (8)
- Assault on single-family zoned neighborhoods (7)
- San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos denies he is a part of Oath Keepers (7)
- Teenage girls should listen to their fathers (7)
- Shocked by Daily Journal (6)
- Old and new traitors (6)
- Vaccine skeptics and derision (6)
- Government health takeover (5)
- Follow science and not politics (5)
- Local 39 retains health care benefits during strike (5)
- High cost of gas to electric conversion (4)
- Foster City exploring ways to cull its geese population (4)
- Compliments and beauty standards (4)
- When my grandparents came (4)
- The color of recovery is green (3)
- Addressing climate change (3)
- Newsom, Legislature push the state leftward (3)
- Millbrae eyeing temporary ban on artificial turf (3)
- Pretzel logic (3)
- Banning natural gas is a bad idea (3)
- How did our home prices get so high? (3)
- Just housing (3)
- Whither Ralston Hall? Future in question (3)
- Did we just overlook a tax increase? (3)
- Increasing diversity is more than lines on a map (3)
- San Mateo County Community College District sharpens focus on equity (3)
- Half Moon Bay moving toward gas ban (2)
- Housing is a focus in discussion for new Block 21 development in San Mateo (2)
- San Mateo County’s homeless housing plans move ahead (2)
- Kudos to the courage of the San Mateo Daily Journal (2)
- Millbrae aims for cultural inclusion, equity committee (2)
- Belmont receives district elections letter (2)
- Criteria set for lifting mask mandate (2)
- Three-ring circus (2)
- San Mateo Union High School District split on vaccine rules (2)
- Using graywater for good (2)
- San Carlos staff bonuses (2)
- South San Francisco seeks ways to further protect tenants (2)
- San Mateo eyes tax increases (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (2)
- Democrats and infrastructure negotiations (2)
- It's time to rethink government housing (2)
- Not Milley’s fault (2)
- My two sons: The conclusion (2)
- Lots of issues facing California (2)
- 90-unit condo building approved in Burlingame (2)
- Let’s hear it for Matt Grocott (2)
- Once more for those in the back: District elections are good for democracy (2)
- Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims (1)
- What a waste (1)
- District elections in Millbrae (1)
- New Redwood City online news source preps for debut (1)
- Biden needs to own Afghanistan decision (1)
- County hospital (1)
- Belmont’s NDNU to sell its campus to Stanford (1)
- The cultural war abyss (1)
- By the people (1)
- San Mateo new bicycle project facing neighborhood scrutiny (1)
- San Mateo County mask mandate remains for now (1)
- California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren (1)
- Breakthrough infections on rise in San Mateo County (1)
- East Palo Alto councilmember releases book, looks to inspire (1)
- Why are we adding offices in San Mateo when we need housing? (1)
- Be mindful of COVID’s impact on our children (1)
- National debt and tax evasion by the wealthy (1)
- Unfair garbage price increase (1)
- New bike path parking removal is too punishing in low-income neighborhoods (1)
- Half Moon Bay extends cop contract (1)
- Big pot, brothel bust in San Mateo and South City (1)
- San Bruno mayor censured (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- COVID-19 underscores need to diversify Tahoe tourist economy
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients
- Game day future: 3D replays, gambling, no parking lots
- 'He was Southend': Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker
- Removing the %&*@ from Maine's vanity plates will take time
- Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’
- Burlingame's Preston’s Candy & Ice Cream celebrates 75 years
- Data error shows San Mateo County vaccination rate higher
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:Good morning, MichaelAnother progressive "let's jump in the time machine" offering. Joe Biden is president not Donald Trump. I noticed your co…
-
Ray Fowler said:Hello, IsabelleI thoroughly enjoyed your column. It was a welcome break from some of the past offerings by local high school students who focu…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.