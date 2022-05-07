Sean Renault passed away at home on March 22, 2022. He was born in San Francisco on December 6, 1973. Sean was predeceased by his loving father John Francis Renault. He is survived by his mother Margie Renault, his devoted wife Estela of 16 years, his daughter Isabel, his sister Danielle Torres (Troy) and children, his brother Brendan, his mother-in-law, Isabel Zavala and his many sister and brother-in-laws and their children.
Sean grew up in San Bruno where he attended Crestmoor Elementary School and Parkside Middle School. He was a proud graduate of Serra High School in San Mateo where he was active in student government, worked on the school newspaper and played varsity water polo and swimming. After graduation he attended DeAnza College. In November 2005 he married his wife Estela. Together they started a web design business. In addition to spending time with family and friends Sean loved surfing, following the Giants, music and playing with his friends in a band.
A private celebration of Sean's life was held on May 5.
