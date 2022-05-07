Sean Renault Photo

Sean Renault passed away at home on March 22, 2022. He was born in San Francisco on December 6, 1973. Sean was predeceased by his loving father John Francis Renault. He is survived by his mother Margie Renault, his devoted wife Estela of 16 years, his daughter Isabel, his sister Danielle Torres (Troy) and children, his brother Brendan, his mother-in-law, Isabel Zavala and his many sister and brother-in-laws and their children.

Sean grew up in San Bruno where he attended Crestmoor Elementary School and Parkside Middle School. He was a proud graduate of Serra High School in San Mateo where he was active in student government, worked on the school newspaper and played varsity water polo and swimming. After graduation he attended DeAnza College. In November 2005 he married his wife Estela.  Together they started a web design business. In addition to spending time with family and friends Sean loved surfing, following the Giants, music and playing with his friends in a band. 

A private celebration of Sean's life was held on May 5.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription