Communities are often propelled forward by those rare individuals who see life not in self service but rather community service; San Mateo County has lost one of those people. Ruth Nagler, longtime San Mateo County activist, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many died on July 12, 2021 peacefully at her home at age 99. Ruth was a force in the community for more than seventy years, devoting her entire adult life to bettering her city and county. Ruth was born in Brooklyn, New York, and earned a Bachelor’s degree from the College of City of New York in 1943, then a Master of Arts in Education from NYU in 1945.
In 1948 she moved with her husband Edmund from New York to San Mateo, immediately joining the League of Women Voters, and shortly thereafter becoming the President of the San Mateo League. She was elected to the San Mateo City Elementary School Board in 1963, served ten years, as chairperson for three years. She, along with activist Eleanor Curry, helped spearhead the first integrated schools in the city. Much earlier, her lifelong devotion to education led to her helping to found the San Mateo Parents Cooperative Nursery School in 1952. In her professional life, she was Director of Community Education for Cañada College in Redwood City (1968-1980), then worked as Director of Community Education for San Mateo Community College District (1980-1988). Her volunteer work covered many important and pressing community issues. She sat on the San Mateo City Library Board of Trustees (1963-1970) and the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Board of Trustees (1975-2002). She chaired the Friends of the Advisory Committee on Women, was on the board of the Women’s Center of San Mateo County, and chaired the San Mateo Performing Arts Center Board (SAMPAC). Ruth was on the Executive Boards of the Human Investment Project (HIP) of San Mateo County (1976-1986), the Women’s Recovery Association (1973-1984), and the American Revolution Bicentennial Committee (1974-1976.) She was also on the Communications Committee of the County’s American Cancer Society, as well as a leader on the City Citizens Task Force studies on seniors and educational needs in the County.
She received a bicentennial award (1976) from Trinity Baptist Church of San Mateo in recognition of “extraordinary outstanding contributions to education and cultural advancement and strengthening of home and family life.” In 1976 she was honored by the Japanese-American Citizens League with a Community Services Award for “appreciation and recognition for outstanding leadership to the community.” She has received the San Mateo Elementary Teachers Association Community Services Award (1973), the Girls Club of the Mid-Peninsula Community Services Award, and the Civil de Hidalgo Certificate of Appreciation for work related to the human rights and education of Hispanic adults and children (1972). She was given the Special Services Award by minority parents and students of the San Mateo City School District for “long and devoted services to the youth of San Mateo and dedicated service to the integrated learning process’’ (1961-1973). Her devotion to the progress of women and minorities was a bright beacon in her life.
She mentored and became friends with many young politicians who succeeded and contributed much, including the Honorable Anna Eshoo, the Honorable Jackie Speier, the Honorable Jerry Hill and the Honorable Delaine Eastin, former California State Superintendent of Schools.
Ruth was honored by the California Legislature as Woman of the Year in 2003 and was admitted to the San Mateo County Women’s Hall of Fame in 1988.
After ribbing husband Ed for years for reading the Green Sheet of the San Francisco Chronicle before the news sections, Ruth became a decades long devoted fan of the Stanford women’s basketball team, climbing those stands even after starting to use a walking stick. For 38 years, she and her son Michael attended the San Francisco Ballet each season, and she was a loyal supporter of American Conservatory Theater. In her family life, she was known to be direct, open, witty, and smart. She loved a good cocktail and a great meal and spent many hours with her family chatting about politics, sharing a drink over dinner, and laughing with robust delight.
She is survived by her sons David and Michael Nagler, their wives Tracy and JoAnneh, and her grandchildren, Drue, Julian, Mariel, Eric and Sean. Ruth requested that any donations that might be made in her name be given to the American Civil Liberties Union or the League of Women Voters. Funeral services will be held privately by the family and a celebration of Ruth’s life will likely follow soon. If you would like to be informed about the celebration details, should it occur, please let the family know at celebratingruth2021@gmail.com.
