Royston Frederick Ford passed away on Monday 20th after a short stay in Hospital. Roy was born in Bristol, England. Graduated high school and became an apprentice aero engineer. Spent four years in the Royal Airforce and returned to aero engineering.
From 1959 - 1963 was part of a team training engineers in India’s fledging aero-space industry. Returning to the UK Roy continued with Bristol Siddley aero engines and finishing his career with Rolls Royce aero engines, he retired in 1983. A keen trout fisherman, he tied his own lures and spent many hours carving wooden Welsh love spoons for hobbies.
Roy was married 65 years to wife Ivy (1918 - 2015), and survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Riki, and grandsons Geoffrey of Philadelphia and Alexander of San Mateo. He is also survived by his sister Janet Leppier of Bristol England.
His kindness, generosity and dry sense of humor will be miss by all who knew him.
