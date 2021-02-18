On January 30, 2021, Rosalyn C. Koo passed away peacefully in her sleep, knowing that all of her family had been there with her that day. She was 94 years old. Known to many as Roz, she was a passionate volunteer, a fierce fundraiser, an inspirational mentor and role model, and a cherished matriarch.
Born in Shanghai and college-educated at UC Berkeley, Roz married Karlson Koo in 1950, had 2 daughters and joined the workforce in the late 1950’s. Retiring at age 62 from her role as CFO at the award-winning architectural firm, MBT Associates, Roz spent the rest of her life advocating and serving the needy. Her legacy charities were Self Help for the Elderly, whose Board she joined in 1984, and the 1990 Institute, which she co-founded in 1990.
More about Roz’s life can be found on the Sneider, Sullivan and O’Connell and the Self Help for the Elderly websites: http://hosting-1085.tributes.com/obituary/read/Rosalyn-Chin-Ming-Koo-108509690
Roz is survived by two daughters, Debbie and Jackie, grandchild, Sam, and two sons-in-law, Dennis and Pete. In lieu of flowers or a service, her family is asking that donations be made to Self-Help For The Elderly San Mateo. www.selfhelpelderly.org/san-mateo
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.