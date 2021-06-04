Bob Homer passed away on May 26th. He was married to Doris Mary for 75 years. Born in Wales, Bob lived half his life in England and half in San Francisco. An elevator mechanic by trade he rose to area supervisor and trusted expert with several prominent elevator companies including Schindler and Otis and was an active member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 8. Bob was pre-deceased by his middle son Kenneth and is survived by daughter Marilyn and youngest son, Peter. He was a decorated veteran of World War 2 and trained to be an electrician in the Royal Air Force in Africa. Bob was an avid golfer, member of Crystal Springs for over 40 yrs. and a skilled darts player. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed.
Condolences may be offered through Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030, (650) 588-5116.
