Robert C Franklin “Bob”, 81, passed away peacefully at his long-time home in Belmont, California on August 19, 2022 with his daughters by his side. He is survived by his two daughters Heather Franklin and Cindy Franklin, his niece Debbie Millus, and extended family. His wife Jenny Franklin and sister Margaret Zadow preceded him in death.
Bob was born in Falls City Nebraska to Grace and Robert Franklin on February 27, 1941. Bob joined the United States Air Force directly from high school becoming an Air Force Medic. His years stationed overseas began a lifelong love of travel and languages. After his service, he attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he met his wife Jenny of 54 years. Together they moved to San Francisco and eventually to Belmont CA where they raised 2 daughters and built a full life.
Bob received his Masters degree at Cal State Hayward and went on to spend 35 years in the San Mateo County Probation department, dedicating his career to rehabilitation and law enforcement. He continued to support CPPCA, SCOPO, and other associations into his retirement.
Bob was outgoing and enjoyed life. He had a love of sports, especially a lifelong love of baseball, track & field, and his Cornhusker Football. He was an avid amateur photographer and astronomer and loved to travel the world with his wife Jenny.
When not using his passport, he was active in a number of communities including San Mateo County Astronomical Society, Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, and others. Bob will be sorely missed.
Friends are invited to the funeral on Saturday August 27; viewing at 11:30 a.m. and service at 12:00 p.m. at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont CA, with a reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation in his honor.
