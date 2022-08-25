Robert “Bob” Franklin Photo

Robert C Franklin “Bob”, 81, passed away peacefully at his long-time home in Belmont, California on August 19, 2022 with his daughters by his side. He is survived by his two daughters Heather Franklin and Cindy Franklin, his niece Debbie Millus, and extended family. His wife Jenny Franklin and sister Margaret Zadow preceded him in death.

Bob was born in Falls City Nebraska to Grace and Robert Franklin on February 27, 1941. Bob joined the United States Air Force directly from high school becoming an Air Force Medic. His years stationed overseas began a lifelong love of travel and languages. After his service, he attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he met his wife Jenny of 54 years. Together they moved to San Francisco and eventually to Belmont CA where they raised 2 daughters and built a full life.

