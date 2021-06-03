Paul H. McClung passed away surrounded by his family on the 6th of June 2019. Paul was born and raised in San Mateo. He attended Sunnybrae elementary, Borel middle school and went to high school at Aargon and graduated from Penisula. Anybody who knew him is invited to attend.
Graveside service at Skylawn Memorial Park. San Mateo, CA. June 4, 2021 at 1:30.
