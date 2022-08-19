Patricia left behind two sons, Pete and Mike, 5 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was born at Mills hospital in San Mateo on December 20, 1929. She graduated from Burlingame High in June 1947. She attended the college of San Mateo for two years and then worked at KNBC until she married James W. Lewis of San Mateo in July 1952. She worked in Real Estate for 40 years with Crotty and O’Halloran in San Mateo. She moved to Roseville in 2011 to be closer to her grandchildren. Rest In Peace Patricia, your Loving Family.
There will be a Memorial Mass at Saint Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Rocklin on September 30, 2022 at 11 a.m.
