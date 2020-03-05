Pamela Powrie Russell, a longtime resident of San Mateo, passed away on February 22 at the age of 81. She was born in 1938 in Rockford, Illinois and lived there the majority of her childhood. She became a flight attendant for United Airlines and it was during this time that she met John Russell and they married in 1961. They eventually moved out to California and in 1967 moved to what would be their permanent home in San Mateo.
Pam loved to travel and was fortunate enough to visit numerous places around the world. Her happy place was in the Caribbean where many wonderful memories were made with her family. She loved to keep busy and spent much of her time with family & friends along with various volunteer activities. Pam is preceded in death by her husband John who passed away on September 8, 1995. She is survived by her three sons Mike, Bob (Rebecca) and Jim (Heather), five grandchildren Lauren, Jonathan, Sarah, Allison, and Jake, and her sister Polly (Stuart).
A celebration of Pam’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 in the Lagoon Room at the Foster City Recreation Center, 650 Shell Boulevard in Foster City, CA. Memorial donations in memory of Pam can be made to the American Lung Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.