Mrs. Norma Caroline Spingola, age 87, passed away very peacefully on the morning of September 3, 2019 at her home in San Mateo. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1932 as Norma Thomson to Henry and Geira Thomson, she moved to California at the tender age of 20. It was there she met and married David Spingola; they were happily inseparable for 44 years until his passing in 2002.
Norma worked as a telephone operator and then later for Pacific Gas & Electric early in her marriage, until she and Dave chose to share their love by starting a family.
She was very active in the lives of her many friends and family members, always sharing her laughter and enthusiasm, along with her accumulated wisdom and many years of experience on this planet.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful oncology staff at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, and especially the very special and personal attention given by Dr. Mehra.
Norma will live forever fondly in the hearts and memories of her children Margie Colombo (and grandchildren Jacob and Jenna), Daniel Spingola (and granddaughters Kristen and Lauren), and Thomas Spingola.
A strong, generous, and spiritual woman, she will be deeply missed by friends, family (including her pets), and all who knew her.
In lieu of a memorial service, the family chooses to honor Norma’s wishes that all who knew and loved her would simply send warm, heartfelt thoughts for her and her family.
