On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Nancy Carlen Rhodes passed away in Burlingame with family at her side. She was born Nancy Jean Carlen in Bellingham, Washington to Arne and Ruth Carlen on January 17, 1936. She lived most of her life in Redwood City and San Francisco. Nancy was a graduate of the University of Washington and worked as a realtor and a flight attendant. Nancy is survived by her brother Dick Carlen and her three children; Ryan Rhodes, Gretchen Baker and Christian Rhodes. Nancy was a loving grandmother to: Ava, Lyla, Drew, Bree, Lily, Cole, Forrest and Carlen. A private ceremony will be held at her final resting place in Skylawn Memorial Park.
