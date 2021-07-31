Matthew Emanuele Tutino passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo, California on June 5, 2021. Known to his family and friends as Matt, he leaves behind his blended family consisting of wife Ann, nine children, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as touching the lives of so many others along the way.
Matt was born and raised in Auburn, New York. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and later earning an M.B.A. from Pace University, Matt had a varied and accomplished career. Early on he discovered his passion for flight and continued flying his 414 Twin Cessna well into his early 80s. Matt has held positions which include Vice President of Lockheed Electronics, during which time he was awarded a patent for Automated Radar Terminal Systems. He was appointed Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States by President Gerald R. Ford. Upon leaving the Ford Administration, Matt continued working in the investment banking industry, concentrating on corporate restructuring. He became CEO of Mohawk Data Sciences/Qantel Corporation in 1985. Later, under the umbrella of Tutino & Associates, he offered international financial services including governmental debt restructurings and privatization of state-owned companies in Eastern Europe.
A resident of San Mateo since 1986, his love of flying and community service led him to join both the Alameda County and San Mateo County Sheriff’s Air Squadrons, the latter of which he served as Commander. Other public service for which he was proud were his efforts with the San Mateo Public Library Foundation and 2003-04 Civil Grand Jury. He was also Past President of the 100 Club of San Mateo and Deputy State Coordinator California of AARP Driver Safety Program. Apart from all of this, Matt was an accomplished tenor. He and Ann spent their free time performing with the Peninsula Musical Arts Association highlighted by performances at the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics ballparks, Meyerson Symphony Center and Carnegie Hall. Matt also was a longtime choir member at St. Bartholomew’s Parish in San Mateo.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Parish, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Peninsula Italian-American Club, 100 North B St., San Mateo, CA 94401.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Matthew Tutino’s memory be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS-Northern California, P.O. Box 102497, Pasadena, CA 91189-2497 or The 100 Club of San Mateo County, 1630 So. Delaware St., P.O. Box 5275, San Mateo, CA 94402.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.