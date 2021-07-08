Our beloved sister Mary Spiteri of San Mateo, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Malta on April 11, 1937, to Olympia & Sam Barbara - Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Edgar Spiteri, and her brother Charlie Barbara (Gina). She is survived by her brothers, Joseph (Grazyna), Emmanuel (Mechelle), and Alpio Barbara (Mary), her sister Theresa Stellini (Tony, d.), and her children Rosemarie Papadopoulos (Steve), Chuck Spiteri (Kathy), and Sam Spiteri (Gina). She leaves behind beloved grandchildren, great-children, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary loved taking trips to play the slot machines, and enjoyed games of Bingo over the years at various local parishes. Her home, kitchen, and arms were always open, and she could frequently be found crocheting an afghan blanket or enjoying a Hallmark movie. Mary was a devout Catholic, and embodied the spirit and values of the faith. Special thanks would like to be given to her caregivers, especially Lola Haupeakui.
Mary requested that donations be made to her favorite organization - the Maltese Cross Foundation: www.maltesecrossfoundation.com.
