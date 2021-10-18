Mary Nobuyo Yoshifuji passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021 at the age of 98. She was born in Seattle, Washington to Rokuyemon and Kinuyo Hamano. When WWII broke out, the Japanese community along the West Coast was ordered by the Federal Government to relocate to internment camps. Mary’s family in Washington was relocated to Minidoka, Idaho for the duration of the war. Camp policy allowed Japanese to leave the camp if they had a sponsor and job in the Midwest or East Coast. At the age of nineteen, anxious to leave camp, and full of adventure, she was able to relocate to Detroit, Michigan, where she met her future husband, Sakaye, through mutual friends. After the war ended, when the Japanese could return home, they were married in San Francisco, settling in San Mateo until Sakaye’s untimely death in 1986.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Ward (Bill) and two sons, Steve (Marilee and grandson, Michael (Samantha), plus three great grandsons - Jaiden, Damian, and Brendon), and Brent (Wendy and granddaughter, Stephanie (Soyary). She is also survived by her sister, Katharine Kato, niece, Elaine, and nephew, Spencer (Johanna).
She worked at the Geological Survey from 1957 -1988, establishing several long-lasting friendships during her employment there. After retiring, Mary enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with family.
For the past two years, Mary lived at Cadence Millbrae Living Community.
Due to covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future for family and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to either of the following organizations:
Japanese Cultural Community Center of Northern California (JCCCNC)
1840 Sutter Street
San Francisco, California 94115
Kimochi San Mateo
453 N. San Mateo Drive
San Mateo, California 94401
