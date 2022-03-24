Marion Gertrude Stopper passed away March 16, 2022, in Burlingame, CA. Best known as Gertrude, she was born in San Francisco April 14, 1931 to William and Marion O'Connor. In 1951 she married Leonard Stopper and they moved to Burlingame in 1959. There, they raised their family as members of St. Catherine of Siena Parish where she was involved in the Women’s Club and volunteered for many church activities through the years making lifelong friends. She worked at the Peninsula Blood Bank in Burlingame for 38 years as a recruiter and continued to volunteer after her retirement in 2010 for several more years. She dedicated many hours to the Lyons Club, Hillbarn Theatre and the USO at SFO. She loved traveling with her sisters, Betty, and Barbara, traveling to many destinations abroad. Gertrude is survived by her children Kevin (Tina), Dennis and Deborah (Michael); grandchildren Nicholas (Kristin), Allison and Sarah; great grandchildren Connor, Makenzie, Kaylee and Jace; sisters Betty Steele and Barbara Bergero. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard and brothers William and Kerins.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St Anthony’s Dining Room
Services will take place March 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave Burlingame, CA.
