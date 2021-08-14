Marilyn Nahinu (Leslie) passed unexpectedly July 23, 2021.

Marilyn raised in Stratford Ontario Canada, graduating from nursing school December 14, 1952. A few years later relocating to Honolulu Hawaii to pursue her nursing career where she met the love of her life Soloman Ahia Nahinu ( Solo).

Marilyn and her blended family moved to California settling in San Mateo where she dedicated her life to her family and career of over 30 years to Mills Memorial Hospital.

After retirement Marilyn enjoyed playing golf taking long walks with her best friend Bandit and reading.

Marilyn is survived by her stepson Chester (Chet) and his family along with family in Canada. She will be missed by many. Private Services per Marilyns request.

For those wishing to contribute in Marilyns name her favorite where, Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.

