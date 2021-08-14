Marilyn Nahinu (Leslie) passed unexpectedly July 23, 2021.
Marilyn raised in Stratford Ontario Canada, graduating from nursing school December 14, 1952. A few years later relocating to Honolulu Hawaii to pursue her nursing career where she met the love of her life Soloman Ahia Nahinu ( Solo).
Marilyn and her blended family moved to California settling in San Mateo where she dedicated her life to her family and career of over 30 years to Mills Memorial Hospital.
After retirement Marilyn enjoyed playing golf taking long walks with her best friend Bandit and reading.
Marilyn is survived by her stepson Chester (Chet) and his family along with family in Canada. She will be missed by many. Private Services per Marilyns request.
For those wishing to contribute in Marilyns name her favorite where, Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.