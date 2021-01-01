The family of Maria Ravella of Belmont, Ca, is saddened to announce her passing on December 25, 2020, at the age of 88 years.
She was born to the late Ernesto and Assunta Ravella, April 15, 1932, in Pistoi Italy. She married the late Aldo Ravella in 1953 and she lived the last 50 years in Belmont. Maria is survived by two children; Lorraine Galli and Nancy Totten and son-in-law Jerry Galli. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Stephanie, Katie, Tara and Andrew. She was loved by nine great grandchildren.
She was an avid walker who enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially with her family, friends and neighbors.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
