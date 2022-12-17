Margaret “Marge” Helmers, born March 8, 1933 in Petaluma, passed peacefully in her Millbrae home of 66 years on November 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by her much loved husband of 61 years, Hank. Margaret is survived by her three beloved children: daughter-Janet Robertson (Neil), son-Tom (Mary), and son-Jim (Mona), her six cherished grandchildren: Tiffany Robertson (Riley Wellman), Kim Stanaway (Tate), Jimmy Robertson, Adam, Matt, and John Helmers, and her four treasured great-grandchildren: Dylan, Wade, Ethan, and Ava.
Margaret was a proud alumnae of St. Paul’s Grammar School and High School in San Francisco and San Francisco City College where she received an Associate’s degree in Sales and Merchandising. Marge enjoyed many years doing accounting work for Sears Tanforan. In her later years, Margaret enjoyed traveling with AARP with her husband, volunteering at the Millbrae Historical House, and attending monthly Millbrae Recreation Senior luncheons.
