On Monday, October 3, Lory Lorimer Lawson passed away in her home surrounded by close friends and family. Born in 1956 to Wayne and Betty Lorimer, Lory was raised along with her sisters, Lois and Lynn, in Seattle and London. The family eventually settled in San Mateo, where Lory attended Hillsdale Highschool and met her husband, Mark. They started dating soon after graduation and were married in 1976.
Lory was passionate about her family and a fierce, civic-minded advocate for her community and children’s education. She helped to run the San Mateo Leadership and Youth Leadership programs, was involved in Fiesta Gardens International School, and helped support the building of the new Main Branch of the San Mateo Public Library. Lory served twelve years on the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School Board. She worked collaboratively and diligently to build partnerships, support teachers, and help ensure every student was successful.
