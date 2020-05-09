Leslie Leigh Neumarker Roper of Medford, OR and formerly of Palo Alto and Atherton, CA; our dearest wife, mother and grandmother left this earth on Palm Sunday April 5, 2020. Her loving and generous spirit lives on. She is now wrapped in the loving arms of our beloved Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born December 18, 1947 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA to loving parents, Dr. and Mrs. Llewelyn P. Leigh, Leslie was the third of four children. She grew up in Palo Alto and Portola Valley where as a young girl her love of animals was nurtured. After graduating from Woodside high school, Leslie attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. One summer at home she sat next to Rudiger Neumarker of Menlo Park, CA in Sunday School class. They fell in love and by summer’s end were married in the Oakland Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on August 8, 1968. They resided in San Francisco where Rudi completed dental school. Soon after that they began their family and moved to Palo Alto where Rudi went into dental practice with Leslie’s father, Llewelyn Leigh.
Leslie and Rudi spent 38 years raising their five children and creating beautiful homes together. They made a perfect team with their mutual love of architecture and individual talents in design, landscaping and decorating to renovate and beautify many homes.
Leslie was a celebrated homemaker. Everything she touched she made beautiful. Design in decor, fashion, gardening, flower arranging as well as caring for animals were passions and joys in her life.
Leslie loved all things French and British. She and Rudi were able to travel to those favorite places in the world, bringing back heirlooms, art and design ideas.
Leslie’s true joy and ultimate masterpiece were her five children and the many people she loved and served throughout her life She was most rewarded when she was serving others and did so tirelessly. She would often make and deliver soup for someone in need, take her famous homemade cookies to a friend to cheer them up, pick up someone for church who needed it, give of her means to those less fortunate or just share her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Leslie was a loyal, fun and easy friend.
Leslie was a valiant and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints all her life and served in many capacities. In the women’s organization - Relief Society and on various committees providing flower arrangements or lending her homes to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved the church and thrived when she felt she was doing the Lord’s work. Leslie’s most favorite place to serve though was in the children’s organization - Primary. She loved to be with and teach the little children and they loved her in return. Leslie had such an animated way of making you feel so loved and cherished by her that made all little children, including her grandkids, know that they were special and valuable.
In April 2005 Leslie lost Rudi to stomach cancer and was a widow for 8 years before meeting Calvin Roper through church. They fell in love over shared goals and life experiences and were married on October 3, 2013. Both desired to serve a mission for their church and so they did. They served in the Oregon Salem Mission on the coast north of Tillamook. Eleven months into the eighteen-month mission Leslie had her third minor stroke. As a result the mission ended December 7, 2016. Leslie and Calvin moved to Medford, Oregon where they had purchased a home prior to the mission. Leslie loved living there among nature witnessing the groups of deer, flocks of wild turkey and other animals passing through the yard.
Leslie was diagnosed with late onset type 1 diabetes when she was 30 years old and managed that without complaint for the last 42 years of her life. Due to this disease in the later part of her life she battled mini strokes, walking disability, and finally normal pressure hydrocephalus which eventually led her home to her Heavenly Father. But as with everything else in her life she bore her afflictions with cheerfulness, gratitude, patience and faith. She is already dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents Llewelyn Parkinson Leigh and Mary Margaret Young Leigh, her first husband Rudiger Gerd Neumarker, her brother Llynn Leigh and her sister Lana Leigh Ganschow.
She is survived by her loving husband Calvin B. Roper Jr. and her five children Nicole Neumarker (Lindsey Henderson), Melissa Neumarker, Todd (Valerie) Neumarker, Josh (Laura) Neumarker, and Margan (John) Poulos. As well as by her 11 grandchildren and her brother Lawrence P. Leigh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.