Laura Angelina DiNapoli Sheehan passed away surrounded by her family on February 1, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born to Frank and Mary DiNapoli in San Jose, California on October 1, 1933. She was one of four siblings: Leroy, Albert, and Linda. Laura graduated from Willow Glen High School and spent the majority of her life in the San Jose area, where she raised her 7 children on Marmont Way. Laura was fiercely dedicated to her family and worked hard to ensure they had meaningful lives. She successfully managed a skilled nursing facility for over 40 years, caring for others just as she did her family. Laura instilled a deep faith base and strong work ethic in her family. She created lasting family traditions that include Sunday night dinners and cherished holiday gatherings. She gave to her family unconditionally, supporting her children and grandchildren wholeheartedly.
Laura was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her children Daniel (Carell), Mark (Sally), Gregory (Ginny), Jeffrey (Debra), Christopher, Laura (Anthony), and Linda, her sister, Linda (Ernie) Lima, 20 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Laura loved the color pink, the ocean, See’s Candy, the movie The Sound of Music, and the musician Glenn Yarbrough. The family is forever grateful for the wonderful care that her daughter Linda, caregivers Ana, Cristal, and Alisia gave Laura this past year and a half.
In her honor, a Rosary Vigil will be held on Thursday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius Church in Redwood City. Her Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, February 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius Church in Redwood City for family only. A live streaming option will be made available. Visit www.pius.org for more information.
