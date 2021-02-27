Joseph Edward Lambert, late of San Bruno and San Mateo County resident for 70 years, entered into rest in Burlingame on February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jane Lambert. Dear uncle of Judy Heyn, Bob Zorich, Mary Mondello, Carmella Hobaugh and Jayne Mondello. Also survived by his great nieces and great nephews.
A native of Cottage Grove, Oregon, age 93 years.
A U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the U.S.S. Slater during World War II. A volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen, and an active parishioner at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in San Bruno.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Private family committal will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Condolence cards may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
His family prefers donations to the Peninsula Humane Society at www.peninsulahumanesociety.org or to Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen: Attention Lisa Collins, 344 Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080.
