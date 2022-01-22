John Gonella passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 95. He enjoyed a long and happy life and leaves behind many good memories.
John was born in San Francisco, CA in 1926 and graduated from Mission High School. After serving in the US Navy, he enjoyed a 40-year career as a pressman with the San Francisco Examiner and Chronicle. He retired in 1989. He lived in San Francisco for many years before moving to San Mateo in 1975.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Anne, who died in 2012 after a 64-year marriage, and a grandchild Michael. John is survived by his sons, Robert (Denise) of Pleasanton, CA, and Roy (Julie) of Manhattan Beach, CA, and his grandchildren Marie, Paul, Gina and Tony, and 5 great-grandchildren. His kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Mateo. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation at 30 Tower Lane, Suite 400, Avon CT 06001 or St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402.
