John Crawford Spreitz

July 16, 1940 - Sept. 16, 2019
Passed away peacefully in his sleep. A kind and gentle father who dedicated his life to travel and family. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and morning coffee buddies.
Survived by his son Sandy Spreitz, daughter Terri Butler (Joe), and grandchildren Christine Butler, Robbie Butler, Ashley Butler, Josh Butler, and brother Steve Spreitz.
A memorial will be held at his favorite cafe, “IL Piccolo”, 1219 Broadway, Burlingame, CA on Sept. 24 from 5 - 7 PM. Please join us to celebrate his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.