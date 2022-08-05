Janice Sargent Lamphier, 86, loving wife, mom, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Grill (husband Daniel) and Diane Ruddell (husband Rob). She was the proud grandmother of Gracie Ruddell, Madeline Ruddell and Eric Grill.
Born June 10, 1936, in San Francisco, she was a fourth generation Californian and enjoyed knowing her history. She was raised in Palo Alto, CA, with her brothers John and William Sargent. She received a degree in Economics from Northwestern University in 1958, where she was active in the Tri Delta sorority. Following her graduation she attended medical secretarial school in San Francisco and then spent a year living and working in Hawaii—a time she remembered fondly.
She met the love of her life, David Lamphier through the Ambassadors Club of San Francisco. They were married on May 8, 1965, and remained happily married for 54 years until Dave’s passing in 2019. They moved to San Mateo in 1972 to raise their family where she was the secretary at Abbott Middle School from 1978 to 1994.
Jan gave back to her community her entire life. She was active in College Heights Church, Episcopal Marriage Encounter, the Peninsula Fire Buffs Club, San Mateo Neighborhood Watch, Toys for Tots, AAUW, and assisted the new San Mateo Public Library’s main branch and the coroner’s office. She believed in speaking up for causes and political candidates she supported, writing frequent letters to the editor voicing her support and working phone banks and writing postcards urging people to vote. She and Dave were recognized by the San Mateo City Council in 2014 for their longtime all-around service to the city; Mayor Ross said, “The Lamphiers are an amazing couple that have a heart for serving others.”
Jan had many interests. She was an avid dog lover, appreciated musical theater and enjoyed several trips to Europe and Alaska with Dave during their retirement. She felt a spiritual connection to redwood trees and appreciated spending time at national parks. Everywhere Jan went she made friends and kept in touch with them through handmade birthday cards and letters. She loved regular visits and having lunch with her wide circle of friends. In her later years she appreciated the excellent care given by caregivers Lola Fonua and Joan Oborne, which allowed her to remain in the home she loved until the end of her life.
Jan was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be remembered for her ability to tell a wonderful story (often many times!) and her courageous way of looking at life.
A memorial service will be held at College Heights Church in San Mateo on September 10 at 1:30 p.m.
